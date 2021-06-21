WhatsApp’s Upcoming Multi-Device Support for iPhone Could Lack This Important Feature

Despite being one of the most popular messaging platforms, WhatsApp often plays catch up when it comes to implementing new features. The Facebook-owned company is yet to support multi-device support. Recent rumors hinted at incoming multi-device support for WhatsApp. As per the latest report, the multi-device support on WhatsApp is likely to have some limitations.

WhatsApp is said to offer multi-device support across WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, and iOS app. Some would conclude that WhatsApp will finally let you use the same account on two different devices. Sadly, the multi-device beta will not support two accounts on the same device.

WABetaInfo has revealed a screenshot that clearly mentions you can use WhatsApp on four devices. The caveat is that you can use it on four devices apart from your iPhone or Android. In other words, you can use WhatsApp on only one phone simultaneously. The feature is currently in the beta phase, and one might notice bugs and functionality issues. Furthermore, WhatsApp will not let you send messages or make calls to users who don’t use an updated app version. This limitation could be a deal-breaker for some.

The multi-device feature is still in early beta. We could see some changes and new functionality in the future betas. WhatsApp could take its own sweet time to release the feature for everyone. There is a faint possibility that WhatsApp might introduce multi-phone support in the near future. The multi-device feature will come in handy if you want to use WhatsApp on the web or app without connecting your iPhone.

WhatsApp is finally focussing on essentials and working on some of its shortcomings. For instance, we saw a new and improved Archive feature on recent WhatsApp Beta. What do you think of multi-device mode limitations? Let us know in the comments below.