Future WhatsApp Update for iPhone Could Finally Make the Archive Feature Useful

WhatsApp has finally solved one of the most frustrating issues with Archive chats. Once users select to archive WhatsApp chat the thread is moved to the archive section. However, the chat thread is moved back to the main area once users receive a new message from the archived chat. This changes with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.120.10.

WhatsApp has already implemented the feature on Android beta. The latest TestFlight build arrives with new features. The feature is called “new archive” and changes the way archive files are handled.

Starting with new beta archived chats will remain in the archive area despite new messages. In other words, you can move your entire conversation to the archive area. Now, new messages will appear in the archive and will not move the thread to the main area. Interestingly WhatsApp previously referred to the “New archive” feature as vacation mode, read later, and ignore archived chats.

Users need to activate the new feature from Settings Menu. Beta users can head over to Settings>Chats. Next, toggle the Keep chats archived feature. This way new messages will not unarchive previously archived chats. Furthermore, WhatsApp will automatically mute notifications for new messages from the Archive section. If you don’t like the new way WhatsApp handles archived conversations then disable it using the toggle in Chats settings.

The archived chat cell is also pinned at the top of your chat list if you have archived chats.

The archived chat cell is always visible and cannot be hidden.

The archived chat cell reports the number of unread chats.

If someone mentioned you in an archived group, you will see the symbol @ in the archived chat cell.”

WhatsApp has already started rolling out the new features to iOS beta. If the feature is not available for your WhatsApp account then fret not. The rollout is gradual and you will get the features sooner or later.