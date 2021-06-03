WhatsApp Confirms Snapchat-Like ‘View Once’ Mode, Multi Device Beta Coming Next Month

Amid all the privacy policy chaos, WhatsApp has been working on a number of features for the instant messaging service. The company has been developing multi-device support for almost a year, and according to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could be rolling out the multi-device feature in beta next month.

In a conversation with WABetaInfo, Will Cathcart, WhatsApp’s CEO, confirmed some of the features coming to the instant messaging service over the next few months.

The first one is the ‘view once’ mode. WhatsApp rolled out disappearing messages last year. The feature automatically clears a chat after seven days, and now the company is now developing the Snapchat-like ‘view once’ feature for the app. As the name suggests, a photo or video disappears from the chat once it’s viewed.

Another highly-anticipated feature that WhatsApp has been working on is the multi-device support. We got first reports of the feature making its way to WhatsApp last year, and now, according to WABetaInfo, the feature could be making its way to us next month.

Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the company had issues developing the feature. “It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync,” said Mark. The company has finally been able to get out of the hurdle and is expected to roll out the feature in a beta update next month.

“We will be rolling multi-device support out in a public beta (in next month or two), so people will be able to try it out and give us feedback.”

Multi-device support for WhatsApp has been one of the most requested features. The feature would allow users to access WhatsApp from any device (up to 4 devices at once). Currently, your primary device needs to be connected to the internet to be able to access WhatsApp on your desktop.

The company has also been working on features like reviewing voice messages before sending, the ability to change playback speeds, and cloud backup encryption.