When Will Apple Launch iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Public Beta?

Apple announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021 earlier this week. Right after the keynote, the company released the first developer beta of the OS for all compatible iPhones and iPads. These beta builds are meant for developers and users on the public beta program won’t be getting these updates on their devices. If you are wondering when Apple will release the public beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8, read below.

Just like last year, Apple announced during the opening keynote of WWDC 2021 itself that it will be launching the public beta program for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey in July.

It is typical of Apple to launch the public beta program for a major new iOS and iPadOS release a few weeks after releasing the first beta. This is because the first beta is usually very unstable and not suitable for public beta testing. The second beta tends to offer much better stability and has fewer bugs, which makes it ideal for public beta testing.

You can go through our iOS 15 beta bugs post to get an idea of all the bugs and issues being reported with the first developer beta. If the bugs don’t seem like a deal-breaker, you can go ahead and install the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone without a developer account.

There are plenty of other new features in iOS 15 that definitely make installing iOS 15 on your iPhone well worth the trouble. Do note that Apple has currently closed its public beta program and not accepting new users. You can only join Apple’s iOS, iPadOS, and macOS public beta programs once the company re-opens the program with the first public beta release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey.