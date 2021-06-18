Picture-in-Picture Mode Coming to YouTube on iPhone and iPad

YouTube is finally adding Picture-in-Picture mode support to its iPhone and iPad app. In a statement to MacRumors, YouTube confirmed that the picture-in-picture mode will be available to all premium subscribers around the world, and non-premium subscribers in the United States.

Apple introduced picture-in-picture mode with iOS 14. It allows you to use other apps on your iPhone, while the video plays in a small window. However, YouTube did not integrate this feature into their app, even after a lot of testing. It finally seems that YouTube has listened to all iPhone users’ requests, and the PiP mode is coming to the YouTube app for iPhone and iPad.

For now, the Picture-in-picture mode on iPhone will only be available to YouTube Premium users around the world. Although, YouTube does “plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well.”

“Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well.”

The update has already started rolling out. It’s a server-side switch, however, if you’re on YouTube Premium, you should already have the update.

