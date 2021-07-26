Report: 2021 iPad mini to Feature 8.3-inch Display With Small Bezels, No Touch ID Home Button

By now, we know that Apple is planning to introduce a new iPad mini later this year. As the launch nears, more and more details about the upcoming iPad mini 6 are being leaked. According to display analyst Ross Young, this years’ iPad mini will feature a larger 8.3-inch display as opposed to 7.9-inch in the current iPad mini.

As per Young, the bigger screen on this year’s mini is due to the removal of the Touch ID Home Button and narrower bezels. The overall dimension, in terms of physical size, is expected to be the same. Back in June, popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser published some renders to give us a look at the iPad Pro-like iPad mini.

Grew from 7.9" due to narrower bezels and removal of Home button. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 26, 2021

A few days ago, Young also confirmed that the iPad mini 6 will not feature the rumored mini LED display. Apple is expected to stick with the same LCD display on the 2021 iPad mini.

Since Apple is removing the Touch ID Home Button, the company might have to incorporate the similar iPad Air-like Touch ID in Power Button on this year’s mini.

Apart from the display, not much is known about the iPad mini 6. Analysts are expecting it to feature A14 Bionic or yet-to-be-announced iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic chipset. Jon Prosser also claims that Apple will switch from Lightning to USB Type-C port on this year’s iPad mini.

What are your expectations from the upcoming iPad Mini 6? Let us know in the comments section below!