Rumor: 2021 iPad mini to Feature Mini-LED Display

Apple is expected to launch a new iPad mini later this year. Along with faster internals, the iPad mini 6 is said to come with the iPad Pro-like display with small bezels. Now, a report from DigiTimes claims that the display on the 2021 iPad mini will be a mini LED display.

Earlier this year, Jon Prosser published some renders that gave us an idea how the iPad mini without the Touch ID fingerprint scanner and a nearly edge-to-edge display would look like. Now, as the launch nears, we are getting more and more information about the upcoming iPad.

The report from DigiTimes says that the iPad mini 6th generation will feature a mini LED display. The report is currently paywalled and the full version will be available tomorrow. However, MacRumors was able to get some information:

“BLU maker Radiant to kick off shipments for Apple mini-LED backlit devices in 3Q21

Radiant Optoelectronics will kick off shipments of its backlight units for the upcoming mini LED-backlit MacBook Pro and iPad mini later in the third quarter, with the shipments to expand in volume in the fourth quarter, according to industry sources.”

Though the news of the iPad mini 6 featuring a mini LED display is exciting, the rumor is likely incorrect. Mini LED displays are not only expensive but there’s also a shortage of mini LED displays around the world. Apple, reportedly, had plans to launch the M1X MacBook Pro with mini LED during WWDC 2021. However, no MacBook Pro was announced at this year’s WWDC.

The Cupertino-based giant will most likely reserve the stock of mini LED display for its MacBook Pro line, rather than using it on the iPad mini 6. Even the first Apple device with a mini LED display, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, faced production issues and wasn’t shipped until a month after its launch.

Since the tech is expensive, Apple didn’t add the feature to the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro. It’s highly unlikely that the iPad mini 6 will feature the mini LED display, but you never know with Apple.

What are your expectations from the 2021 iPad mini? Let us know in the comments section below!