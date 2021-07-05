Report: 2021 iPhone to Be Named iPhone 13, Will Follow Same Naming Scheme As iPhone 12

Believe it or not, we’re just about two months away from the unveiling of the 2021 iPhone lineup. Even though the ’13’ in 2021 iPhone name isn’t believed to be customer-luring, a new report from Economic Daily News claims that this year’s iPhone lineup will indeed be called iPhone 13.

A report by SellCell concluded that nearly 1 in 5 people believe the 13 number to be unlucky or attached to bad omens. But, according to the new report from the Chinese newspaper Economic Daily News, Apple is going ahead with the iPhone 13 name this year.

It was earlier believed that the 2021 iPhone would be an ‘s’ upgrade and would be called iPhone 12s. Several responders of the survey conducted earlier said that if not iPhone 12s, Apple could name this year’s iPhone as iPhone (2021). But, the latest reports point otherwise.

“Apple’s new ‌iPhone‌ this year has entered the countdown stage of stocking, and the supply chain has reported that this year’s new phone will be named ‌iPhone 13‌. In the assembly order allocation, Hon Hai (2317) is still the big winner, including all orders for the top 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. , 68% of the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ is also handled by Hon Hai, and about 60% of the orders for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro are also taken by Hon Hai, assisting Hon Hai in the second half of the peak season camp.”

Furthermore, the report claims that the 2021 iPhone will follow the same nomenclature as the iPhone 12 series, meaning the lineup would contain a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Rumors

A lot of iPhone 13 rumors have been reported till now. The latest rumor point that the iPhone 13 series will feature bigger MagSafe coils for reverse wireless charging. Along with that, the 2021 iPhone lineup is expected to feature a smaller notch, thanks to a new Face ID chip.

Moreover, major display improvements are expected this year, with Apple finally shipping a 120Hz LTPO display in an iPhone. Reports even suggest that Samsung has already started the production of the iPhone 13’s 120Hz display panel. Improvements are also expected in the camera department, with the iPhone sporting a better ultrawide camera with autofocus.

Apple is said to be incorporating beefier batteries in the 2021 iPhone series to withstand the higher battery requirements of the new 120Hz display panel and the new 5G modem.