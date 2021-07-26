Rumor: 2022 Mac Pro Could Continue to Use Intel CPUs

Apple’s own ARM-based chip, the Apple M1, has shown the world what Apple’s own custom Silicon can achieve. People are impressed with the performance and battery life of the M1-based Mac and MacBooks. However, a report claims that Apple could still continue to use an Intel chip for its high-end 2022 Mac Pro.

According to WCCFtech, Apple is planning to use yet-to-be-released Intel W-3300 Ice Lake CPUs in the 2022 Mac Pro. The report corroborates Mark Gurman’s claims of a 40-core CPU and 128-core GPU Mac Pro coming next year.

The existence of an Intel Ice Lake-based Mac has also been found in Xcode 13 beta before.

Apple’s MacPro 2022 seems to use Intel’s Xeon-W 33xx series processors… (LGA4189 iceLake-SP) — 结城安穗-YuuKi_AnS (@yuuki_ans) July 26, 2021

The report is based on a tweet from Yukki, who WCCFtech claims, has been providing “accurate leaks.” If the report is to be believed, 2022 Mac Pro will offer up to 38-core Intel CPU and 76 threads.

“The Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 Workstation family will offer support on the LGA 4189 socket platform with up to 270W TDP CPU support, 64 Gen 4 PCIe Lanes, and 8-channel DDR4-3200 memory with up to 4 TB capacities.”

The report goes on to claim that Apple might even launch two variants of the Mac Pro next year — one with Intel Ice Lake W processor, and the other one with its own custom silicon-based chip.

Along with the Mac Pro, Apple is also said to be working on a Mac Pro Mini for next year. Though the mini Mac Pro is expected to feature Apple’s M2 or M1X chip.

Are you looking forward to the 2022 Mac Pro? What are your thoughts on Apple still using an Intel on a Mac? Let us know in the comments section down below!