Leak: Redesigned 27-Inch iMac With Faster M1X Chip Launching in 2022

Apple debuted its own custom silicon-based M1 iMac this Spring. However, the Cupertino-based giant announced only the 24-inch version of the M1 iMac. A leaker now claims Apple will debut its high-end M1X 27-inch iMac in 2022.

Though the controversial design, Apple’s M1 iMac has been highly appreciated for its thinness and performance. However, a lot of content creators and professionals were disappointed with the 2021 iMac’s one aspect —it’s available only in the 24-inch version.

Dylandkt now claims Apple will announce the 27-inch iMac with an M1X chip in 2022. Dylandkt has previously (correctly) predicted the 2021 iMac’s design and its launch date. He says that the 27-inch variant of the M-series iMac will feature the M1X chip, not the M1 or M2 (which is said to be debuting with the 2022 MacBook Air).

Just as an explanation for those who are wondering, the high end iMac is not expected to release in Q4 alongside the other M1X Mac’s. Apple simply does not want their devices to compete for attention and delay's in product releases have led to this timetable. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 23, 2021

Since the machine will be built for professionals, Apple might be opting for a better-performing M1X chip. He’s previously said that the M1X will be “an extension of the M1 that will contain more thunderbolt channels, CPU cores, GPU cores, multiple external monitor support, and greater power draw”.

Apple will reportedly debut its M1X-based Mac devices later this year. Long due redesigned MacBook Pro and Mac mini are tipped to be in the pipeline for launch later this year. It’ll be interesting to see how the chip performs in comparison to the current M1 chip.

What are your expectations from the larger M-series based iMac? Do you think Apple will change the design, or will it stick to the current one? Let us know in the comments section below!