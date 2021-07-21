First AirPods Pro Beta Firmware Download Available Now

Apple has released the first beta firmware for AirPods Pro, which adds support for Ambient Noise Reduction and Spatial Audio for FaceTime calls.

Apple will add a number of new features to the AirPods and AirPods Pro with the upcoming iOS 15 update. This includes Conversation Boost, Custom Transparency mode, and more. You can read about all the new features coming to the AirPods Pro with iOS 15 here.

Before the public release of these features, though, Apple has seeded a beta firmware that developers and advanced users can install and try on their pair of AirPods Pro. This will allow the company to collect invaluable feedback on these features and further improve them before release.

You can only install the beta AirPods Pro firmware if you are a registered Apple developer. The firmware can be downloaded from Apple’s developer website. Before installing the beta firmware, you must also install the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone. You should also have access to a Mac with Xcode 13 beta installed. Also, make sure to fully charge your AirPods Pro before starting the installation process.

The steps to install the beta firmware on your AirPods Pro is more tedious than installing a beta release of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone or iPad. You also cannot go back to the stable firmware on your AirPods Pro after installing the beta.

Right now, the beta firmware is only available for the AirPods Pro. It is unclear if Apple will release a beta firmware for the AirPods Max and AirPods as well or not.