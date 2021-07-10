Amazon Offering Heavy Discounts on M1 Macs, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and AirPods

Amazon is back with some great discounts on MacBooks and AirPods this weekend. If you are looking to buy a new Apple product, some of these deals are definitely worth checking out.

The M1 Macs are heavily discounted by Amazon right now, making it a good time to pick one.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is discounted by $100 to $899 on Amazon. The 512GB variant is available with an even bigger $150 discount for $1,099.

M1 MacBook Pro

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is also discounted by $100 to $1,199 on Amazon. Like the M1 MacBook Air, the 512GB variant sees a bigger $150 discount meaning you can get it for just $1,349.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is still the most powerful option in Apple’s portable MacBook lineup if you are a power user. Amazon is offering a modest $150 discount on the 512GB variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The top-end model has a Core i9 CPU, 1TB storage, and Radeon 5500M that sees a bigger discount of $399. The Core i9 16-inch MacBook Pro usually retails for $2,799, but after the discount, you can get it for just $2399. This is among the lowest-ever price for the machine, so definitely make sure to pull the trigger on this deal if you are interested in buying a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Mac Mini

The M Mac mini is available with discounts of up to $100 on Amazon. The base variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is available for $599, while the 512GB variant sees a bigger $149 discount and can be purchased for $749.

AirPods

AirPods with wireless charging case can be purchased from Amazon for $159.98 after a $40 discount.

The model without the wireless charging case is also available with a similar $40 discount.

The AirPods Pro is down to just $197 on Amazon after a $52 discount. Not the lowest, but a very good deal so make sure to pull the trigger on it if you have been looking to buy the AirPods Pro for a long time.

Found any other deal on Apple products that’s worth mentioning above? Drop a comment and we will add it to the list above!