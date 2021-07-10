Amazon Offering Heavy Discounts on M1 Macs, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and AirPods

Posted by Rajesh Pandey on Jul 10, 2021 in Deals
m1 Mac

Amazon is back with some great discounts on MacBooks and AirPods this weekend. If you are looking to buy a new Apple product, some of these deals are definitely worth checking out.

The M1 Macs are heavily discounted by Amazon right now, making it a good time to pick one.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is discounted by $100 to $899 on Amazon. The 512GB variant is available with an even bigger $150 discount for $1,099.

Amazon [Deal]

m1 MacBook Air

M1 MacBook Pro

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is also discounted by $100 to $1,199 on Amazon. Like the M1 MacBook Air, the 512GB variant sees a bigger $150 discount meaning you can get it for just $1,349.

Amazon [Deal]

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is still the most powerful option in Apple’s portable MacBook lineup if you are a power user. Amazon is offering a modest $150 discount on the 512GB variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The top-end model has a Core i9 CPU, 1TB storage, and Radeon 5500M that sees a bigger discount of $399. The Core i9 16-inch MacBook Pro usually retails for $2,799, but after the discount, you can get it for just $2399. This is among the lowest-ever price for the machine, so definitely make sure to pull the trigger on this deal if you are interested in buying a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Amazon [Deal]

Mac Mini

The M Mac mini is available with discounts of up to $100 on Amazon. The base variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is available for $599, while the 512GB variant sees a bigger $149 discount and can be purchased for $749.

Amazon [Deal]

AirPods

New AirPods Features in iOS 15

AirPods with wireless charging case can be purchased from Amazon for $159.98 after a $40 discount.

The model without the wireless charging case is also available with a similar $40 discount.

Amazon [Deal]

The AirPods Pro is down to just $197 on Amazon after a $52 discount. Not the lowest, but a very good deal so make sure to pull the trigger on it if you have been looking to buy the AirPods Pro for a long time.

Amazon [Deal]

Found any other deal on Apple products that’s worth mentioning above? Drop a comment and we will add it to the list above!