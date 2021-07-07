Report: Apple to Launch AMOLED iPad in 2023, Ditch Touch Bar in Future MacBook Pro

According to a new report by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Apple is planning big changes for its future Mac and iPad products. According to the report, Apple will launch an iPad in 2023 with an AMOLED display. It also claims that Apple will ditch the Touch Bar in its future MacBook Pros.

AMOLED iPad in 2023

The report by DSCC says that Apple is likely to ditch the newly introduced mini LED technology for AMOLED in 2023. We’ve heard plenty of rumors about an OLED iPad Air coming in 2022, but this is the first time we’ve heard about an AMOLED iPad.

Most of the rumors we’ve heard about an OLED iPad point to the 2022 release. Currently, OLED displays are currently reserved for iPhones and are manufactured by Samsung. Apple is expected to make the switch to OLED iPads in 2022. Popular Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has also predicted that an iPad Air with OLED display is coming next year, which is earlier than what DSCC claims. Here’s what the report says:

“Touch Bars continue to be the #3 application with a 18% unit share and 1.2% revenue share in Q1’21. We expect Touch Bars to be exceeded by tablets when Apple starts the adoption of the 10.9” AMOLED iPad. Further, our sources suggest that Apple may cancel the Touch Bar in the future.”

No Touch Bar in Future MacBook Pro

In the same report, DSCC has also predicted that Apple will no longer include the Touch Bar in future MacBook Pro models. It says that Apple has plans to “cancel the Touch Bar in the future.”

This prediction goes in line with what has already been reported about the upcoming 2021 M1X MacBook Pro. Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Pro this fall with a complete redesign. Apart from a thinner and lighter chassis, Apple is expected to expand the display sizes to 14-inch and 16-inch.

The laptop is also said to be featuring more I/O ports including an HDMI port and an SD card slot. It is said to be powered by a powerful M1X chip which will be based on the current M1 architecture. There have also been multiple reports about Apple ditching the Touch Bar in this year’s MacBook Pro lineup. DSCC’s report corroborates the previous claims.