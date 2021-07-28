Apple Makes Controversial Safari Redesign Optional in iPadOS 15 Beta 4

With the latest iPadOS 15 beta, Apple has introduced the new Safari tab layout design that it first re-introduced in macOS Monetrey beta 3. The Safari design in iPadOS 15 previously looked similar to iOS 15, but Apple has now added a dedicated tab bar replacing the previous layout.

Apple is also offering users the option to revert to the older tab bar design. The option can be found under Safari settings. Interestingly, Apple does not offer a similar option for Safari on iOS 15.

I wish I was kidding at this point, but the Safari tab bar in iOS 15 beta 4 *can* get busier. Here’s what happens if you do a Google search, have an extension active, and have just downloaded a file. (Magnifying glass, text label, dot on share.) pic.twitter.com/lsiyPnQvxI — Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 28, 2021

The change comes as the Safari redesign in iOS 15 has been heavily criticized for its poor user experience. Apple has been consistently making changes to Safari with every new iOS 15 beta release, but there’s still a lot the company needs to do. At this point, many people believe that Apple is unlikely to ship iOS 15 with the new Safari design or at least offer users an option to revert to the old layout.

With the latest iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 4, Apple has made several changes to Safari. This includes one-tap access to Reader mode in Safari, a dedicated Refresh button, and moving the Share button to the tab bar. The tab bar also minimizes and hides itself when it gets in the way of you tapping a website link.