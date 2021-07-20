Apple Delays Employees Return to Office Until October

Apple has delayed the return of its employees to office from September to at least until October following the rising cases of Covid across the world. Apple has become the first tech giant in the US to delay the return of its employees to office.

Apple previously announced that it employees worldwide would be returning to office at least three days a week starting September. This was based on the globally declining cases of Covid and the vaccination rate. It stuck to the plan despite criticism from many employees who wanted the company to adopt a more flexible work from home approach.

Apple is now delaying the return of its employees worldwide to office by at least a month until October due to the increasing cases of Covid infections fueled by the Delta variant. It will also give its employees a month’s notice before they need to resume going to office.

Apple will give its employees at least a month’s warning before mandating a return to offices, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal policy.

Apple employees have been working remotely since at least March of last year. Only selected employees are going to the office every few days as they need access to certain equipments or machines for their work.

The Bloomberg report also notes that Apple is testing a hybrid in-store and work-from-home arrangement for its retail employees. This is because consumers might continue to prefer shopping online even after the pandemic ends.

All other tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Twitter have taken a more flexible approach and allowing their employees to work from home.