Apple Granted Patent for In-Display Touch ID and Face ID

Apple has been awarded a patent that could allow the company to include both Face ID and Touch ID on future iPhones.

There are rumors of Apple adopting an in-display Touch ID scanner or integrating the scanner into the power button with the iPhone 14 series next year.

The patent highlights how Apple could embed an image sensor into the display to read a fingerprint securely. What’s more interesting is that Apple says in the patent that the same approach can also be taken for face recognition.

According to Apple, an optical imaging array is positioned behind a display and is oriented to receive light transmitted through the display in a direction generally opposite that of light emitted from the display. The optical imaging array can be used by the electronic device for any suitable imaging, sensing, or data aggregation purpose including, but not limited to: ambient light sensing; proximity sensing; depth sensing; receiving structured light; optical communication; proximity sensing; biometric imaging (e.g., fingerprint imaging, iris imaging, facial recognition, and so on); and the like.

Reports have indicated that Apple wants to get rid of the notch on future iPhones, and the only way the company can do this is by moving the Face ID sensors underneath the display.

Interestingly, the patent also envisions Apple using the same technology to bring biometric authentication to the MacBook Pro. A recent report claimed that Apple intends to bring Face ID to Macs in the next couple of years.

In-display fingerprint scanners are not exactly new. Almost all major Android smartphones come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Most Android OEMs have placed a camera below the display and then flash a light through the OLED panel to capture a picture of the fingerprint. Samsung is the only exception here as it uses an ultrasound fingerprint scanner on its flagship Galaxy devices.

Do you think we will see Apple launch the iPhone 14 next year with a Touch ID scanner that’s integrated into the display?