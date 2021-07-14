Apple Expects High Demand for iPhone 13, Boosts Production to 90 Million Units

Apple expects demand for the iPhone 13 series to be high despite the iPhone 12 supercycle leading to it selling 100 million units in around seven months. The company has asked its suppliers to prepare 90 million iPhone 13 units by the end of 2021, a notable increase from the iPhone 12 series last year.

Apple usually procures components to produce around 75 million units of a new iPhone every year. This time around though, the company expects the iPhone 13 series to have strong demand, possibly due to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and older iPhone users upgrading to a new 5G iPhone. Apple is also capitalizing on Huawei missing from the smartphone business due to the various sanctions placed on it.

The Bloomberg report says that the iPhone 13 upgrade this year will be more incremental than last year’s iPhone 12. It will primarily focus on CPU, camera, and display improvements.

The report says that at least one of the iPhone 13 models will feature an LTPO display that will allow it to adjust its refresh rate dynamically depending on the content being shown. In addition to LTPO, the display will also use IGZO technology for improved power efficiency. Apple will also reduce the size of the notch and front camera on this year’s iPhone. Rumors have claimed the iPhone 13 Pro models will use a 120Hz LTPO display this year.

As for the camera, Apple will focus on improving the video recording capabilities and offer improved optical zoom. The upcoming iPhone 13 series will be powered by the A15 Bionic chip that will feature six cores.

Despite Apple setting a 90 million target, its suppliers are likely to fall a bit short of the target due to the ongoing chip shortage. Foxconn will be making the majority of the iPhone 13 Pro Max models for Apple, with the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro model assembly being split between it and Luxshare. Pegatron will be making the entire iPhone 13 mini units for Apple this year.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series in September this year. Last year’s iPhone 12 launch was delayed due to supply-chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not going to happen this time.