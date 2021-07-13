Apple Launches $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12

Apple has finally released a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 series. The MagSafe Battery pack accessory is compatible with all iPhone 12 models, including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12/Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The MagSafe Battery Pack accessory is a great way to extend the battery life of your iPhone 12. It attaches magnetically to the back of your iPhone 12, unlike previous such battery packs from Apple. Since the battery pack snaps on the back of your iPhone 12 using magnets, it charges your iPhone wirelessly. This always means there’s no need to turn the battery pack on or off. For now, Apple is only offering the battery pack in white.

Apple does not make any claims with regards to battery life, though previous such battery packs from Apple doubled the battery life of iPhones.

You can charge the MagSafe Battery Pack wirelessly using a MagSafe charger or over a wired connection at up to 20W speeds using a USB-C to Lightning cable. The MagSafe Battery Pack is available for $99 and can be purchased from the Apple Store. Deliveries are scheduled to start from July 20.

References to Apple working on a MagSafe Battery Pack were first discovered in iOS 14.5 beta that was released at the beginning of this year. So, Apple has taken its own sweet time in releasing the accessory to consumers.

