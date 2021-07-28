Apple Limiting Siri’s Integration With Third-Party in iOS 15

Apple will cut down on the Siri integration with third-party apps with the release of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey later this year. This means that you will no longer be able to use Siri to control third-party apps on your iPhone.

Most notably, you will no longer be able to use Siri to create a new task list in third-party to-do apps like Todoist or Things, though the ability to create new tasks will remain. You’ll also not be able to book an Uber directly using Siri. Additionally, the ability to use Siri to search for photos in your photo library, paying your bills, or transferring money simply by using your voice is also being removed.

Many CarPlay SiriKit intents are also being removed, including the ability to change the climate settings of your vehicle, changing the audio source, and more.

In a developer support document, Apple says a number of SiriKit intents will stop working with the public release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The company also recommends that developers update their app’s graphical elements to remove references to any feature that relies on any of the deprecated SiriKit intents.

Starting with the customer release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 this fall, some SiriKit intent domains will be deprecated and will no longer be supported in all new and existing OS releases. If a user makes a request that leverages one of these APIs after it’s been removed, Siri will reply that it can’t support the request.

It is unclear why Apple has decided to remove the SiriKit intents. It is also unclear if the company intends to offer developers an alternative for the deprecated intents or not. The company could point users and developers to use Siri Shortcuts for such tasks.