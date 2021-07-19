Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio Now Available in India

After weeks of worldwide release, Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio started rolling out to users in India today. Users in India are finally seeing the Hi-Res Lossless and Spatial Audio options in iOS’ Music settings.

Apple announced that lossless and spatial audio will be available in India soon. Even though the Apple Music India’s website says the same, “Coming Soon,” the option is now visible to all subscribers in India.

Rejoice Apple Music India users! The wait for Spatial Audio is finally over it seems… Dolby Atmos & Hi-Res/Lossless Audio support is finally rolling out to users in India. It has probably reached all your Apple Devices and Android app too. Lemme know if you’ve got it. 😄 pic.twitter.com/B9ogIAaLpV — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 19, 2021

