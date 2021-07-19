Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio Now Available in India

Posted by Sanuj Bhatia on Jul 19, 2021 in Apple Music
apple music india spatial lossless

After weeks of worldwide release, Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio started rolling out to users in India today. Users in India are finally seeing the Hi-Res Lossless and Spatial Audio options in iOS’ Music settings.

Apple announced that lossless and spatial audio will be available in India soon. Even though the Apple Music India’s website says the same, “Coming Soon,” the option is now visible to all subscribers in India.

Click here to know more about Apple Music Lossless audio.

Are you looking forward to using Apple Music Spatial Audio? Have you tried it? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!