You Will Be Able to Buy Apple Products Tax Free in Select Us States from Later This Month

Apple is passing on sales tax holiday benefits for customers in select US states. Customers residing in these states can buy select Apple product without having to pay the sales tax.

Each year select states offer sales tax holidays as an incentive for consumers and businesses. The sales tax holiday is aimed at helping reduce costs for families during “school shopping season.” Typically June-July is the time when people in the US shop for school supplies. The date and duration of the sales tax holiday depend on individual states. Purchases made during these days will be exempt from sales tax.

Each state has its policy to be eligible for sales tax holidays. For instance, the sales tax holiday in Alabama is from July 16th-18. It includes clothing, computers, school supplies and books, with each one having its upper limit. Under the scheme, the total value of all eligible items should not exceed $750. Apple devices, including Mac, iPad, and iPod touch, are eligible for sales tax holiday. Furthermore, accessories like a keyboard, mouse and Apple Pencil are also eligible.

Sales tax holiday in Missouri lies between August 6-8. The upper limit for computers is listed at $1500. Meanwhile, the sales tax rate in Missouri is 4.225%. In other words, you can save as much as $60 on a $1500 Mac or iPad. South Carolina seems to offer a better deal with “no limits” sales tax holiday.

If the sales tax holiday doesnt seem exciting enough, you can check out Apple’s back to school promotion. You can get free AirPods with select MacBook Air alongside a 20% discount on AppleCare+. Apple also offers “Education Pricing” on a wide range of products, including Mac mini, Mac Pro, and iPad.