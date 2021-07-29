Apple Warns iPhone Leakers, Says It Misleads Third-Party Case Manufacturers

Apple today issued a warning to an iPhone leaker in China. The company claims the leaks result in third-party accessory manufacturers making cases of wrong sizes.

A detailed report by Vice highlights the letter Apple sent to a leaker in China. The Cupertino-based giant has warned the leaker about leaking the wrong dimensions of the upcoming iPhone models.

Over the past few weeks, Apple has been taking steps to curb down leaks related to upcoming Apple devices. In June, the company sent letters threatening legal action against leakers.

In the letter, Apple has asked leakers to not leak upcoming Apple products because when they’re released officially, there will be no “surprise” element for the public. Apple says “secret” is in the DNA of the company.

“In addition, premature disclosures about unannounced products can also harm customers worldwide when the relevant information disclosed is inaccurate, and third parties – such as accessory manufacturers – develop and sell cases and other accessories that are in fact incompatible with the unannounced product because, for example, the design or dimensions differ. Such situations are harmful to customers and to Apple. Therefore, it is obvious that when the unpublished information about the design and performance of Apple’s products is kept confidential, it has actual and potential commercial value.”

The accessory is a big money-minting machine for both Apple and third-party manufacturers. The letter implies that these leaks might not be accurate every time and the company might change the design or dimensions before the product’s release. Apple also regards leaks to be “illegal disclosure of Apple’s trade secrets.”

The letter also implied that keeping details about unreleased products secret also has “potential commercial value” for third parties.

What are your thoughts on Apple’s letter? Do you think leaks and rumors raise your expectations for an unreleased Apple product? Let us know in the comments section below!