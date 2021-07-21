Apple Warns Against Using This Chemical to Clean Your iPhone, AirPods, and MacBooks

Apple has updated its support document to warn customers against disinfecting their MacBooks, iPhones, and other Apple products using cleaning agents containing hydrogen peroxide.

Apple also says that one can use “70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes” to clean and disinfect the nonporous surfaces of your Apple products. Avoid using the wipes to clean the ports and connectors on your MacBook or iPhone though.

It is always recommended that you use a clean microfiber cloth to clean your iPhone, MacBook, or Apple Watch. Avoid using towels and other abrasive cloths as they can scratch the surface of your Apple device.

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don’t use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces.

Apple strongly recommends users keep their MacBooks and iPhones away from aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives. Users are also recommended to keep moisture and other liquids away from the ports on their MacBook or iPhone. You can follow our guide on how to clean your iPhone speakers without damaging them and how to clean your iPhone’s charging port. Also, make sure to check out our guide on how to disinfect your iPhone the right way.