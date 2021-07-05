Apple Watch Saves Life by Notifying Woman About ‘Widow Maker’ Heart Attack

Apple introduced ECG features with Apple Watch Series 4. Since the feature’s introduction, the Watch has saved thousands of lives around the world. Another report by WZZM 13 says that a woman in Michigan saved herself from a heart attack with the help of her Apple Watch.

A woman in Michigan was notified by her Apple Watch of her abnormally high heart rate. The report says that Feenstra’s heart rate was touching 169 beats per minute when her Apple Watch notified of the issue. What is even more surprising is that Feenstra wasn’t doing a strenuous activity, and her heart rate was going this high without any symptoms. She was going through a Widow Maker heart attack.

She said that the symptoms of a heart attack in men and women are different. Unlike men, who can feel a heart attack pretty much clearly, women have very different symptoms.

“I had pain going down my left hand, I had a little swelling in my left foot, I had indigestion that I just explained away as acid reflux that I was experiencing as I got older. The biggest thing was pain in my shoulder and I figured I had vacuumed and put my muscles out of whack somehow.”

Feenstra then rushed to a local hospital when she was confirmed of a blockage in her heart.

After days of analysis it was determined she had a full blockage in what’s known as the Widow maker artery. A stent procedure was done and today she is thriving. “The heart is building up it’s stamina and I am so happy,” said Feenstra.

Feenstra is now thanking Apple for introducing such a useful feature in the Watch. She says that had it not been Apple Watch, “I may have had another heart attack that would have been fatal.”