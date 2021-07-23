Apple Working on External Display With A13 Chip and Neural Engine

Apple is testing a new external display with an A13 chip and Neural Engine.

Apple announced the Pro Display XDR back in 2019. Now, it looks like Apple could be working on another external display that will probably be the successor to the Pro Display XDR.

Codenamed J327, the external display that Apple is currently testing, features an A13 Bionic chip and Neural Engine. Apple will likely use the chipset and Neural Engine to speed up machine learning tasks and even make use of it for HDR processing to offer a better HDR experience to users.

The chip could also help the external display in offering better graphical performance in certain tasks and games. The report does not shed light on what Apple’s exact plans with this external display are. Since the product is still in development, there’s a lot that could change.

Rumors of Apple working on an external display with a built-in GPU and Thunderbolt port have circulated as far back as 2016. Since the external display is still under development, Apple could end up using a more powerful chipset in its final version.

Apple could possibly explore other new features with its next external display by embedding an A-series chip in it. The display could power itself for low-power tasks or act as a secondary processing unit to the main Mac that it is connected to deliver even better performance.