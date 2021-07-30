New Book Claims Elon Musk Wanted to be CEO of Apple After Tesla Takeover

Back in December, it was reported that Elon Musk tried to sell Tesla to Apple for ~$60 billion. Today, a new book titled “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century” was released. A review of the book by The Los Angeles Times claims Elon Musk asked Tim Cook if he could be the CEO if the takeover went through.

The book is written by The Wall Street Journal’s Tim Higgins. According to the book, Elon Musk and Tim Cook got in touch in 2016 for a potential takeover of Tesla by Apple. Musk asked Cook if he could be CEO if the takeover went through.

Tim Cook, in reply to the question, said “Sure” thinking Elon Musk was asking to be the CEO of Tesla even if Apple took it over. Musk then asked Cook, “No, Apple. Apple CEO.” Tim Cook, infuriated at the thought of Elon Musk becoming the CEO of Apple, said “F*** you.”

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk are talking on the phone. The 2016 unveiling of the make-it-or-break-it Model 3 is coming soon, but Tesla is in serious financial trouble. Cook has an idea: Apple buys Tesla. Musk is interested, but one condition: “I’m CEO.” Sure, says Cook. When Apple bought Beats in 2014, it kept on the founders, Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. No, Musk says. Apple. Apple CEO. “F— you” Cook says and hangs up.

However, both Elon Musk and Tim Cook deny the claim. Elon Musk, shortly after Mark Gurman tweet about the conversation, tweeted that Higgins’ claims are false. On the other hand, Tim Cook has said that he has never spoken to Elon Musk about Telsa takeover.

Higgins managed to make his book both false *and* boring 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

It’s hard to know if the things written in Higgins’ book are false or true since both the CEOs are denying any allegations. Maybe there was a conversation like this, maybe they’re joking about it. Who knows.

Update:

Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today’s value. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Elon Musk again tweeted about the review. He, now, also says that Tim Cook and he had never spoken. Although he does say that he wanted to sell Tesla to Apple.