Face ID Coming to Mac Within a “Couple of Years”

In his new edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has stated that Apple will bring the Face ID to Mac within a “couple of years.”

In the newsletter, Gurman has stated that Apple’s goal is to bring Face ID to every Apple device, including all iPad, iPhone, and Mac models. He says that Apple will eventually replace Touch ID on cheaper iPhone models, like iPhone SE, with Face ID. For now, Touch ID remains a “cheaper alternative” to Face ID on lower-priced iPhone models.

Code references to Face ID on Mac were last found in the macOS Big Sur code. However, there have been no further reports of the facial recognition technology making it to the Mac. Here’s what Gurman had to say in his newsletter:

“But I expect that to eventually change. It won’t happen this year, but I’d bet Face ID on the Mac is coming within a couple of years. I expect all iPhones and iPads to transition to Face ID within that timeframe, too. Eventually, a camera embedded in the screen would help differentiate Apple’s pricier devices by eliminating the notch at the top. The facial recognition sensor gives Apple two central features: security and augmented reality. Touch ID, more convenient or not, only provides the former.”

Apple has already been granted a patent related to Face ID on computing devices. Though, Gurman says it could be sometime before we see a Mac device with Apple’s facial recognition system. For now, Apple has integrated Touch ID into the Mac’s Magic Keyboard that makes it easier for users to unlock their Macs.

Apple is tipped to announce a new 27-inch M1X-based iMac next year. Could that be the first Mac with Face ID support? Let us know your predictions in the comments section down below!