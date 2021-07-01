Facebook ‘Still Working’ to Bring Its Cloud Gaming to iPhone and iPad

Remember Facebook’s Cloud Gaming service? Well, you probably don’t. Facebook launched its cloud gaming service back in October 2020. The service was available only to Android and web users, and that too in a ‘private beta.’ The company is expanding its reach today, however, there’s still no word on the launch of Facebook cloud gaming service on iPhone and iPad.

Facebook’s gaming head, Jason Rubin, explained in an interview with Protocol that its cloud gaming service will be available to everyone in the United States ‘by the end of the year.’ The company also hopes to expand the service to Europe and Canada by the year 2022.

One of the primary reasons why you haven’t heard about Facebook Cloud Gaming is due to the lack of any triple a title games on the service. To boost the service, Facebook has partnered with Ubisoft to bring its game to the service.

Facebook’s plan isn’t to go against xCloud or Google Stadia though. The company plans to develop mobile-friendly games that are easy-to-use touch controls. “People play our cloud-streamed games right alongside games in HTML5,” Rubin said in the interview.

Out of 195 million daily users in North America, Facebook’s cloud gaming service only has 1.5 million monthly active users. Some might say it’s due to the lack of games, but it’s also (partly) due to the fact that the service is not available on iPhone and iPad yet.

Like other cloud gaming services, Facebook isn’t given any special grants to launch a dedicated iOS app for Cloud Gaming. The only real option for Facebook left is to launch the service via the Safari web app, like Google Stadia and xCloud. According to Engadget, Facebook is “still working to get cloud gaming onto iOS devices.”

Do you play any games via Google Stadia or xCloud on your iPhone or iPad? How’s your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!