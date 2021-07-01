Facebook Wants to Make Instagram More Like TikTok

Facebook is planning to turn Instagram into TikTok. Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, announced on Twitter that big changes are coming to the Instagram app, and the company is planning to take on TikTok by introducing full-screen and recommended videos to the Instagram feed.

With the launch of Reels, Instagram showed TikTok that with its wide reach, it can turn the tables in just a couple of months. According to the new video posted on Twitter by Instagram’s head, Facebook is planning to turn Instagram into TikTok. Mosseri says that Instagram is “no longer a photo-sharing app”.

Changes are coming to video on Instagram 📺 At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging. pic.twitter.com/ezFp4hfDpf — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) June 30, 2021

In the video, Mosseri has confirmed that Facebook will begin testing new “full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile-first video”, and plans to “experiment with a number of things in this space over the coming months”.

“We’re no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app. Let’s be honest, there’s some really serious competition right now… TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger, and there’s lots of other upstarts as well.”

He goes onto say that Instagram will show full-screen videos from the creator you don’t follow. Instagram will be focusing on four key areas now: Creators, Video, Shopping, and Messaging.

Over the course of the next few months, Instagrammers could start seeing suggested videos and posts on their main feed. With the video, Mosseri says that Instagram is trying to be more open with its users, and it wants to tell them “what we’re doing, and why.”

Our Take

It was bound to happen, didn’t it? The good old Instagram that we loved, with constraints of square photos and the “following” tab is no longer there, and Facebook is now trying to do everything in one app, once again. What are your thoughts on the changes Instagram is planning for its feed? Would you like to see more Reels in your Instagram feed? Let us know in the comments section down below!