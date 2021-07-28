Google Maps Update Brings New Home Screen Widgets to iPhone

Google has updated its Maps app for the iPhone. In the new update, Google has included new widgets that can be placed both on Home Screen and the Today View. The new Google Maps widget for iPhone can also be added in a widget stack.

There are only two widgets available right now. Google plans to add more widgets for the Maps app in future updates. The first one is the small square one that lets you check traffic conditions, store opening times, restaurant reviews, and more for a given location.

While the bigger one, the one that’s rectangular in shape, lets you find nearby places like restaurants, gas stations, and grocery stores.

How to Add Google Maps Widget to Your iPhone’s Home Screen

To add the widget on your iPhone’s Home Screen:

Step 1: Tap and Hold on an empty space on your Home Screen.

Step 2: Now, tap the + button on the top left corner.

Step 3: In the widget selection screen, scroll down and select Google Maps.

Step 4: Drag and drop the desired widget to the iPhone’s Home Screen.

Google Maps widget for iPhone is available in the latest version of the app on the App Store. You can download the app using the link given below.

➤ Download – Google Maps for iOS