Google Developing ‘Switch to Android’ App For Transferring Data From iPhone

According to a new report from 9to5Google claims that Google is developing a new ‘Switch to Android’ app for iPhone. The new app would enable iPhone users to easily transfer data from iOS to Android.

Apple already has an Android app called Move to iOS on the Google Play Store. The Move to iOS allows people to transfer their data from an Android smartphone to an iPhone wirelessly. It seems that Google is looking for a similar solution to brings iOS users to the other side.

Currently, users have to rely on cloud services such as Google Drive or other third-party solutions such as AppTrans to transfer data from iPhone to Android. However, Google plans to simplify the process with its new app. Few references to the new ‘Switch to Android’ app have been found in the latest release of Android’s ‘Data Restore Tool.’

According to the report, the Switch to Android app will not require you to connect your iPhone to the new Android device via USB Type-C to Lightning cable. It will rather rely on a local Wi-Fi hotspot between the two devices. Users will need to input iTunes backup passwords to transfer apps, SMS messages, and contacts whereas to import iMessage and iCloud Contacts you’ll need to remove device management from your iPhone.

There’s no word on when can we expect Google to release the app on Play Store. In case it does, will it encourage you to make a switch to the other side? Would you leave the Apple ecosystem for Google and Android? Drop a comment and let us know!