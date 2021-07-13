Instagram Releases New Security Checkup Tool to Help Users Secure Their Account

Instagram today announced a new Security Checkup tool. According to the company, Security Tool will help people “whose accounts may have been hacked.” Security Checkup will guide the people through the necessary steps needed to secure their account.

The new tool from Instagram will let people check their login activity, review their profile information, confirm if they share login information with other apps, among others. With Security Checkup, users will be able to see if their email, phone number, profile, and login info are all correct and manage each one of them individually.

Along with the phone number and authenticator apps, Instagram is also adding support for two-factor authentication through WhatsApp. The company says that the support for 2FA via WhatsApp will be rolling out “in the coming weeks in certain countries.”

Instagram says that the number of people sharing personal information over DMs has increased. Scammers take information from people by pretending that they are “Instagram.” Instagram has again reiterated that only sends emails, and you can check to see if an email’s authentic by looking at the “Emails from Instagram” tab in settings.

Instagram has also made changes to the Support Inbox. “You can find out the latest information about what’s happening with your reports, or find out if any of your posts are violating our policies,” says Instagram’s blog post.

“This includes being able to easily see the status of everything you’ve ever reported on Instagram, see what posts of yours may have broken our rules, and how to appeal those decisions. From there you can find much more information on the status of what you’ve reported to us.”

Instagram will be rolling out the Security Checkup tool for users in the coming weeks.