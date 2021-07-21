Instagram Stories Gets Text Auto Translate Feature with Support for over 90 Languages

Instagram has added a new feature aimed at eliminating language barriers. The new feature will automatically detect text in a foreign language within a story. Next, you will get a “See Translation” option on the top left of the screen. Once you tap on the button, Instagram will show the translation at the bottom of the screen.

A while back, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi first spotted the feature. Years ago, Instagram added an auto-translate option for comments, captions, and user bios. However, Stories was launched later, and it didn’t get the feature. Instagram says the new auto-translate feature will be available globally and support more than 90 languages. The feature will make it easier for users to share content and reach an international audience.

Instagram Stories translate feature has a shortcoming. It is only capable of translating text and not audio. It would be great if Instagram comes up with an audio translation feature for Stories. The company says audio translation is not available “at this time.” Instagram has already rolled out automatic captioning for English users, and the translate feature could be in the pipeline.

Recently we learned that Instagram is working on clickable link stickers for Stories. In other words, anyone would be able to promote their products, affiliates, and websites on Stories. In all likelihood, it is aimed at users with a smaller reach.

Our Take

Instagram is adding new features to keep pace with its arch-rival TikTok. The platform has given due importance to Stories and is one of the differentiating features. Recently, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company is aiming at TikTok with full-screen and recommended videos on the Instagram feed.