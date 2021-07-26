iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 Download Available Now

Apple today released the iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 update fixing a bug that it inadvertently introduced with the iOS 14.7 update. The bug prevented iPhones with Touch ID from automatically unlocking the Apple Watch for users with the ‘Unlock with iPhone’ feature enabled.

Apple had acknowledged the bug soon after the release of iOS 14.7 and confirmed that it would roll out an update soon to fix the bug. Given the small size of the iOS 14.7.1 update, it is unlikely that it contains any other changes apart from this bug fix.

iOS 14.7.1 itself introduced several minor but important new features and changes. It adds support for the iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack, fix for a Wi-Fi bug that could disable the Wi-Fi module on your iPhone, support for HomePod timers in the Home app, and more. Find all the new features and changes in iOS 14.7 here.

iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 can be downloaded on all compatible iPhones by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

Apple is unlikely to release any other iOS 14 update to the public. The company is now focusing on iOS 15, which is just about a couple of months away from its public release.

If you find any other changes in iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 which are not mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it!