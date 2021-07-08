iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 Beta 5 Download Available Now

Apple has released the fifth beta of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 to developers today. The last few iOS 14.7 beta builds did not introduce any major changes and the fifth beta is also not expected to introduce any new features or changes.

Alongside the fifth beta of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, Apple also seeded the fifth beta of tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to developers.

iOS 14.7 Beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 Beta 5 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or mission-critical for development or work.

The fifth public beta of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 should also be released to the public within the next 24 hours.

The first iOS 14.7 beta did not bring any major new changes, and it is unlikely the fifth beta will also contain any major improvements. If you install iOS 14.7 Beta 5 on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.