iOS 14.7 Download Available Now; Includes Support for MagSafe Battery

Apple today released iOS 14.7 to the public today. This is likely the last major point release of iOS 14 from Apple before iOS 15 is released to the public in September this year.

iOS 14.7 does not bring any major new features or improvements to the table. It is a minor bug-fixing update that fixes some underlying issues with the OS and introduces some minor new features such as support for Apple’s MagSafe Battery for ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Hopefully, the update should also contain a fix for the battery drain issue that many iPhone users have been experiencing after updating their device to iOS 14.6.

iOS 14.7 will also show HomePod timers in the Home app on your iPhone. This option will show up right below the HomePod alarms in the Home app. Prior to this, one could only set timers on HomePod using Siri.

iOS 14.7 can be downloaded on all compatible iPhones and iPads by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

Alongside iOS 14.7, Apple also released the final version of watchOS 7.6 for all compatible Apple Watch models. The stable version of tvOS 14.7 is now also available.

Here are the complete iOS 14.7 release notes:

iOS 14.7 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌:

– ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ support for ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

– ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ user

– Home app adds the ability to manage timers on ‌‌HomePod‌‌

– Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

– Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows Bug Fixes:

– Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

– Dolby Atmos and ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

– Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

– Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

Update:

Apple has not released iPadOS 14.7 yet, as we had reported previously. We will keep you posted if Apple releases iPadOS 14.7.