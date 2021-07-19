iOS 14.7 Features: What’s New in iOS 14.7

Apple today released the stable build of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 to the public after beta testing the release for over a month. The last major point release of iOS 14 does not bring any major new features or changes to the table. This is more of a stability and bug-fixing update. Below is everything that’s new in iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7.

iOS 14.7 is the last point release of iOS 14 from Apple. The company will now focus on the release of iOS 15 that’s due to launch in September this year.

Here’s a look at all the iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 features and improvements:

Fix For Wi-Fi Bug

iOS 14.7 fixes the Wi-Fi SSID bug that could disable the Wi-Fi module on your iPhone. The bug could be triggered even if your iPhone came near a Wi-Fi network with a specific set of characters.

HomePod Timers in Home App

Another minor new feature in IOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 is the ability to set and view timers on your HomePod from the Home app. Previously, one could only set timers on the HomePod using Siri.

Air Quality Index in Weather App

The Air Quality Index in the Weather app will now be available in more countries with iOS 14.7, including Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.

While not mentioned, the iOS 14.7 update should also help fix the battery drain bug that many iPhone users have reported post the iOS 14.6 update.

As you can see from the changes above, iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 are relatively minor updates that do not bring any major new changes. If you do spot any other changes in iOS 14.7 which is not mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it!