iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 Release Candidate Download Available Now

Apple has released the Release Candidate build of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 to developers today. The last few iOS 14.7 beta builds did not introduce any major changes, and the Release Candidate build is also not expected to introduce any new features or changes.

Alongside the RC build of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, Apple also seeded the RC build of tvOS 14.7 and watchOS 7.6 to developers.

iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 RC can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or mission-critical for development or work.

The RC build of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 should also be released to the public within the next 24 hours. If all goes well, the same RC build of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 will be released as the stable version to the public next week.

The first iOS 14.7 beta did not bring any major new changes, and it is unlikely the RC build will also contain any major improvements. If you install iOS 14.7 RC on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.