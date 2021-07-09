Latest iOS 14.7 Beta Patches Bug That Disables Wifi on iPhone and iPad

Last month we reported a weird bug that disables iPhone WiFi when connected to a network named “%p%s%s%s%s%n.” Now Apple has fixed the bug in the latest iOS and iPad OS 14.7 beta.

YouTuber Zollotech has put up a video describing the latest changes on the iOS 14.7 beta. Later into the video, he shows how Apple has patched the bug that caused WiFi to stop working when connected to a network named “%p%s%s%s%s%n.” A user on Twitter first highlighted the bug. Once the news started making rounds, more people reported the same issue.

The WiFi bug might seem weird and minor. However, users report that it “permanently disables” iPhone’s WiFi connectivity. A bug like this can cause havoc if you are travelling and relying on WiFi for information about a new city or even something as simple as using Uber.

The iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 beta is in the testing phase for the past couple of weeks. In other words, Apple could soon release the update publicly. Since the bug fix is critical, it won’t be surprising if the update is pushed faster than previously assumed.

Programming languages often use the “%” as a string format specifier. Perhaps the code has been misplaced and causing trouble with WiFi. Security researchers used other words with the “%” symbol at the beginning and end. Once again, the WiFi functionality was crippled, and the app crashed. Some users found success after removing WiFi network names from iCloud Keychain on a Mac. Meanwhile, others had to edit iPhone backup and remove the network name manually.