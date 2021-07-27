iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 4 Features: What’s New

Nearly two weeks after the release of iOS 15 Beta 3, Apple released iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 4 to the developers today. Since iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey are still in the development phase, there are a lot of new features and changes in the fourth beta. Read all about them below.

The third betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey brought a lot of changes including a new Safari tab view, App Store splash screen, and more. Even though we don’t have Universal Control yet, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 4 bring a lot of crucial bug fixes and features.

Here’s the list of all the iOS 15 Beta 4 features and changes we have discovered so far:

1. Safari UI Tweaks

Apple announced a redesigned Safari with a lot of features in iOS 15. Since the redesign is a bit controversial, Apple has been introducing a fair bit of changes in the recent iOS 15 beta builds.

Today’s iPadOS 15 beta build brings macOS Monterey-style tabs to the iPad. On the other hand, iOS 15 beta 4’s Safari also includes a number of changes. The Share button is now persistent, next to the address bar. The reload button is also no longer hidden and sits in the address bar next to the website’s address.

2. Support for MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple announced a new MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 last week. The battery pack requires iOS 14.7 to work and the support for iOS 15 devices was missing till now. iOS 15 beta 4 brings support for the MagSafe battery pack. There’s a new icon for the battery pack in the widget too.

3. New Notification Icon in Settings, No Notification While Screen Sharing

Apple has changed the Notifications icon in the Settings app on iOS 15 beta 4. Moreover, Apple has added a new setting to not show notifications when the phone is in Screen Sharing mode.

4. New Lock Screen Camera Icon

Apple has slightly changed the Camera icon in Lock Screen in iOS 15 beta 4. In the new icon, the left camera shutter button has been removed, the center ring has been made a tab bit thicker and the flash ‘dot’ has also been thickened a bit.

5. Share Focus in Contacts

In iOS 15 beta 4, Apple has added a new feature to the Contacts app. Now, you can select any contact and enable the option to share your Focus status with them or not.

6. App Store Redesign

App Store has finally received the iOS 15 design treatment. The new App Store UI looks on par with other iOS 15 apps, with rounded edges and separate sections for each account option.

7. Live Text for Intel-Based Macs

Though not an iOS 15 beta 4 or iPadOS 15 beta 4 feature, Apple has made one important change in the macOS Monterey beta 4. The company has enabled the Live Text feature for Intel chips-based Macs which as limited to Apple M1-based Macs up until now.

If you haven’t installed iOS 15 beta, then check out our step-by-step guide to learn how to install iOS 15 beta on your iPhone or install iPadOS 15 beta on your iPad right now.

Don’t forget to check out our iOS 15 posts:

Found any other changes in iOS 15 beta 4 which is not mentioned above? Drop a comment and let us know!