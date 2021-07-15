iOS 15 and watchOS 8 Will Let You Install Software Updates While Low on Storage Space

Apple yesterday released the third beta of iOS 15 and watchOS 8 to developers. The latest iOS 15 beta packs several changes and improvements based on user feedback. One minor but important new change in iOS 15 and watchOS 8 is the ability to install OS updates even if your device is running low on storage.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple notes in the release notes of iOS 15 beta 3 and watchOS 8 beta 3 that users will be able to install software updates on their device even if it has less than 500MB of free storage space available.

It is unclear what underlying change Apple has made to make this possible. Nonetheless, this is a welcome addition, especially for older iPhone and Apple Watch owners, as they are the ones who are most likely to run out of space during a software update. This new feature will come as a sigh of relief for Apple Watch Series 3 owners who are being forced to reset their wearable to free up storage space for OS update installation.

iOS 15 beta 3 packs other new changes, including another UI redesign for Safari that’s based on user feedback. The Safari redesign that Apple first unveiled at WWDC 21 and shipped in the first and second iOS 15 beta was criticized for not being user-friendly. Thankfully, Apple has paid due attention to user feedback and made some relevant changes to Safari’s UI in the third iOS 15 beta.

If you frequently run out of storage space, check out our guide on how to delete ‘other’ data to free up storage space on your iPhone.