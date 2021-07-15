iPhone 12 mini Sales Continue to Decline in the US, iPhone 12 Pro Max Dominates

It’s not surprising that Apple is discontinuing its mini iPhone in 2022. According to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, iPhone 12 mini sales have continued to decline in the United States. Out of all the iPhone 12 models, iPhone 12 Pro Max has performed the best.

The latest research from CIRP shows that four iPhone 12 models accounted for 63% of total iPhone sales in the United States in Q3, 2021. Out of this 63% figure, iPhone 12 Pro Max performed the best. iPhone 12 Pro Max sales accounted for 23% of the total Q3 2021 iPhone sales in the United States.

iPhone 12 mini performed the worst with its sales contributing only 5% of the total sales. The reports say that as the pandemic ends, people are starting to shift to more expensive iPhones. iPhone SE, Apple’s cheapest iPhone also saw sales decline from nearly 18% in June 2020 to around 10% in June 2021.

“Increased consumer spending correlated with consumers shifting to more expensive iPhone models as they retired older phones and shopped more at Apple’s own retail locations to buy those iPhones.”

Average iPhone Sale Price Increases in the United States

The shift to expensive iPhones has also raised the average iPhone sale price in the United States. According to the report, the average iPhone sale price has now risen to $869.

Keeping in mind the pandemic and the fact that most of the physical Apple stores were closed, Apple has performed fairly well. Due to the decrease in offline sales, online Apple Store sales have also. increased to 27% in June 2021 from 20% in September 2020.

Apple is just about two months away from announcing its iPhone 13 lineup. The new lineup is expected to come with a bunch of major improvements, such as a 120Hz display, bigger and better cameras, enhanced A15 Bionic chip, and better 5G support. With Apple thriving the COVID period with ease, analysts are now starting to think that iPhone 13 sales will beat the iPhone 12 sales.

Apple Will Still Launch iPhone 13 mini

Analysts are expecting a huge demand for iPhone 13 models with some predicting that Apple will sell over 90 million iPhone 13 units. Despite the low sales, Apple is still expected to launch an iPhone 13 mini this year.

The Cupertino-based giant is expected to drop the mini iPhone model in 2022 for two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch iPhones.

If you’re considering buying an iPhone right now, check out our explainer on whether you should you buy iPhone 12 or should you wait for iPhone 13? Did you buy an iPhone 12 series smartphone during Q3 2021? Which iPhone did you buy? Let us know in the comments section down below!