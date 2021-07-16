Report: iPhone 12 Has Better Resale Value Than iPhone 11

According to a new report by SellCell, iPhone 12 models have better resale value than the iPhone 11 models after the same amount of time.

Comparing iPhone 11 to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 models boast a better (OLED) screen, better design, and faster connectivity. Theoretically, an iPhone 12 series phone should hold better value than an iPhone 11 series phone, thanks to these features.

The same has been proved, according to a new report by SellCell. As per the report, iPhone 12 series phones lost 34.5% of their value, while during the same period after the launch of the ‌iPhone 11‌ lineup, ‌iPhone 11‌ models lost 43.8% of their value.

Over the course of six months, iPhone 11 lost the least value (by around 31%) despite being the lowest-priced iPhone of the series. On the other hand, iPhone 11 Pro lost most of its value (by around 50%) with its price coming down from $1,199 to ~$581.

The graph of the iPhone 12 series is quite interesting. Initially, all the iPhone 12 models lost their value, but they’re quick to gain it back. Out of the lot, as expected, iPhone 12 mini depreciated the most losing 41% of its value after just six months of buying it.

Apple is just about two months away from announcing its iPhone 13 lineup. The new lineup is expected to come with a bunch of major improvements, such as a 120Hz display, bigger and better cameras, enhanced A15 Bionic chip, and better 5G support. Do you think it will have an even better resale value than iPhone 12 series?