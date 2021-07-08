New iPhone 13 Case Leak Reveals Larger Camera Module

iPhone 13, or iPhone 12s whatever Apple ends up calling it, is just about two months away from now. Around this period, case manufacturers and designers receive the dummy units of the upcoming iPhone, so they can have covers for the new iPhone in place when it comes out.

Some images of the alleged iPhone 13 cases have been leaked, again. The images were shared on the Chinese social networking site Weibo and are pretty much similar to the ones shared earlier. The images show a slight camera design on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and an almost 30% larger camera module on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max model.

The photo shows an iPhone 13 Pro Max case on top of an iPhone 12 Pro Max. It can be seen that the camera sensors on the iPhone 13 Pro Max are huge in comparison to the ones on iPhone 12 Pro Max. In the iPhone 13 photo (with the white case), it seems that the camera sensor has shifted a little bit towards the top left.

It is believed that the Pro Max this year will host a huge f/1.5 wide-angle primary camera sensor. Along with the improved wide-angle primary sensors, it will also host a significantly better ultrawide-angle camera lens. To make space for the bigger camera sensors, it seems that Apple has had to opt for the bigger camera module.

iPhone 13 Rumors

Along with major camera improvements, Apple is also expected to finally ship a 120Hz LTPO display in an iPhone. Reports even suggest that Samsung has already started the production of the iPhone 13’s 120Hz display panel. Apple is also said to be incorporating beefier batteries in the 2021 iPhone series to withstand the higher battery requirements of the new 120Hz display panel and the new 5G modem.