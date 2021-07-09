iPhone 13 Case Molds Pictured, Confirms Bigger Camera Hump

After case leaks, the iPhone 13 chassis based on which Chinese case makers are producing cases for the upcoming iPhones has now been pictured. Chinese case makers usually don’t share pictures of such molds, but case maker Benks has publicly shared photos of the molds on Weibo.

The photos show all four iPhone 13 chassis molds: the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. One glance at the molds makes it clear that the iPhone 13 lineup will have a substantially bigger camera hump than the iPhone 12 lineup. The molds once again also confirm that the diagonal camera layout on the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 series looks like this.

Source: Weibo @邦克仕Benks pic.twitter.com/FIAwJON6ie — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 9, 2021

Rumors indicate Apple will use bigger camera sensors on the iPhone 13 series this year. Additionally, it will also use sensor-shift stabilization across the lineup to offer improved stabilization and longer shutter speeds with less blur.

While not visible in the pictures of the molds, Apple is also expected to make the iPhone 13 series thicker to make space for larger batteries. This should help with battery life. A faster and more efficient 5G modem should also help reduce the power draw on 5G networks. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are rumored to feature a 120Hz OLED display, while the regular iPhone 13 models will feature a 60Hz display.

Apple suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron have already started mass recruitment ahead of the iPhone 13 mass production from later this month. While the iPhone 12’s launch was delayed last year, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series in September this year.