iPhone 13 Could Feature Apple Watch-Like Always-On Display

In the latest edition of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman has outlined his expectations for the iPhone 13 series. Apart from the usual improvements like a faster A-series chip and better display, Gurman says that Apple will add Always-on Mode to this year’s iPhone.

He also adds credence to rumors of Apple using thicker batteries on the iPhone 13 series this year to improve battery life. The bigger batteries will also help negate the extra power draw that the 120Hz ProMotion display and Always-on Display will add.

This is the first time a reliable source has claimed Apple will add an Apple Watch-like Always-on Display mode to the iPhone. The feature will allow iPhone users to quickly view the time, date, remaining battery percentage and check if they have any unread or missed notifications or not.

iPhone users have long requested the feature, and it is a common feature in mid-range and flagship Android devices.

Apple is rumored to use LTPO displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which will likely allow the company to add an Always-on mode without incurring a massive hit to battery life. Apple was able to bring Always-On Display support to the Apple Watch Series 5 after switching to LTPO display panels.

Other improvements coming to the iPhone 13 series include a smaller notch, bigger camera sensors with sensor-shift stabilization, a faster and more efficient 5G modem, and more. While the iPhone 12 launch was delayed last year, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 at its usual September timeframe this year.