iPhone 13 Dummy Units Shown Off in New Hands-On Video

A lot of iPhone 13 dummy units have appeared in the past few weeks. The first ones were leaked by reliable leaker Sonny Dickson that gave us our first look at the bigger camera module. Now, MacRumors has posted a video showing the iPhone 13 dummy units in all of their glory.

Apple is expected to debut its 2021 iPhone lineup later this year in September. Even though there are still about two months left for the iPhone 13 keynote, many CADs and renders have already leaked. MacRumors was able to get their hands-on with some iPhone 13 dummy units based on these CADs and rumors. The video gives us a detailed look at Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup.

The video showcases what’s already been known for the past few weeks. The larger camera module on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and the diagonal camera setup in iPhone 13 and 13 mini. Rumors suggest that the whole iPhone 13 series could feature a larger primary camera sensor, which is why Apple might be going with the diagonal camera setup.

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are also expected to come with a better ultrawide camera with autofocus. However, the video reveals some of what has not been known earlier or has surfaced less.

Though MacRumors wasn’t able to confirm the 120Hz display, due to it being a dummy unit, they’re able to confirm a smaller Face ID chip on the new iPhone. iPhone 13 dummy models have a microphone on the top bezel of the phone. “Perhaps the design change that will allow for a slimmed-down front-facing camera module,” says MacRumors.

The video also reveals that the iPhone 13 might come with a slightly “repositioned” SIM tray and volume rockers. Moreover, it also claims that the camera bump on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 are different in size. This means that the cases of iPhone 13 will not fit on iPhone 13 Pro, unlike the current scenario.

Other than these cosmetical changes, iPhone 13 is expected to come with an A15 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s 5nm+ node along with a faster 5G modem. Apple is said to be incorporating beefier batteries in the 2021 iPhone series to withstand the higher battery requirements of the new 120Hz display panel and the new 5G modem.

Check out the gallery of iPhone 13 dummy units published by the publication down below:

The iPhone 13, or iPhone 12s whatever Apple ends up calling it, is set to bring some major additions to the iPhone. Should you wait for the iPhone 13 lineup, or should you go ahead and buy an iPhone 12 right now? Click here to read our explainer on what’ll be the best decision for you.