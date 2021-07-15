iPhone 13 Could Feature Wi-Fi 6E for Improved Range

A new report from DigiTimes claims that the upcoming iPhone 13 series will feature support for faster Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The latest Wi-Fi standard will allow the iPhone 13 to offer faster and better Wi-Fi connectivity.

The report states that selected Taiwanese suppliers will see a notable jump in their revenue in the second half of 2021, thanks to Apple adopting Wi-Fi 6E on the iPhone 13 series. Flagship Android smartphones are also expected to launch with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity support in 2022.

Apple is set to incorporate Wi-Fi 6E technology into its new iPhones for this year, and the technology is expected to become a standard feature of both iOS and Android smartphones in 2022, the sources said.

Apple added Wi-Fi 6 support to the iPhone lineup with the launch of the iPhone 11 series in 2019. While Wi-Fi 6 focused on improving the overall speed, Wi-Fi 6E builds on it to reduce network congestion and offer better range and connectivity.

Apple may bring Wi-Fi 6E connectivity support to the 2022 iPad Pro after adopting the technology in this year’s iPhone.

As of now, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is among the very few flagship Android devices in the market to support Wi-Fi 6E. The technology, however, is expected to go mainstream and become a common feature in flagship Android devices due to launch in 2022.

Wi-Fi 6E support on the iPhone 13 won’t really have a big usability impact unless you also have a Wi-Fi 6E compatible router. While there are quite a few such routers in the market from Linksys, Netgear, Asus, and others, they are extremely expensive.