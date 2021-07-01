Impressive iPhone 13 Pro Concept Shows off Smaller Notch, Touch ID, and Dark Red Color Option

Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 13 in September this year. We have seen a slew of iPhone 13 leaks that help set our expectations. Some of the concepts are outlandish (also highly unlikely), while the more realistic ones are based on leaks and rumors. The latest “iPhone 13 Pro” concept video shows off the device in its full glory alongside key specifications.

Previous reports hint at a large camera bump on iPhone 13. The concept video shows a large camera bump with extruding camera sensors with thicker rings. Furthermore, a majority of design elements are carried over from the iPhone 12. And for unknown reasons, the concept shows off Face ID. You also get to see the much-rumored smaller notch and a new Dark Red color option.

Next up, the concept hints at the ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Recent reports have hinted that Samsung will exclusively supply 120Hz iPhone 13 Pro OLED displays.

The iPhone 13 Pro concept also points out other obvious features, including A15 Bionic. A most interesting feature of the lot is the Touch ID. Yes, the concept includes a neatly designed Touch ID that doubles up as a power button. Earlier, Apple had hinted at the return of Touch ID on the iPhone, and it did return on the 2020 iPhone SE. Lastly, the concept reveals iPhone 13 Pro Max price as $1,099 and iPhone 13 Pro starting price as $999.

Last month we saw a concept showing a smaller notch on iPhone 13 series. Yet another concept suggests how Apple can eliminate notch with the help of offset design. We also got to see iPhone 13 concept with features like a wraparound display and a secondary display at the back. What do you think of the iPhone 13 Pro concept? Let us know in the comments.