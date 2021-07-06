Alleged iPhone 13 Pro Max Case Leak Shows Off Larger Camera Module

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 lineup is expected to feature major improvements in the camera department. An image of the alleged iPhone 13 Pro Max case has leaked online, showcasing 13 Pro Max’s larger camera module.

The image, shared originally by “UnclePanPan” on Weibo and re-shared on Twitter by DuanRui, shows an iPhone 13 Pro Max in an alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max case. It can be seen that the camera module of this year’s top-end iPhone is significantly larger than the last year’s one.

Put the iPhone 12 Pro Max into the iPhone 13 Pro Max mobile phone protective case. via https://t.co/LuywvxgBVr pic.twitter.com/vDAU8orHvO — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 6, 2021

Some images of the iPhone 13 dummy units were also shared last week. The images also showed the larger camera module, and today’s leak (kind of) confirms that the bigger iPhone will indeed ship with a massive camera module.

It seems that the camera module of the Pro Max this year is almost 30-40% larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is believed that the Pro Max this year will host a huge f/1.5 wide-angle primary camera sensor. To compensate for the bigger sensor, Apple seems to have increased the camera module’s size.

For comparison, Apple ships a slightly smaller f/1.6 lens on the current iPhone 12 lineup. Along with the bigger primary sensor, Apple is also rumored to use a wide f/1.8 aperture for the ultra-wide camera on the whole of the iPhone 13 lineup. This, as well, would require more space than before.

iPhone 13 Rumors

Along with major camera improvements, Apple is also expected to finally ship a 120Hz LTPO display in an iPhone. Reports even suggest that Samsung has already started the production of the iPhone 13’s 120Hz display panel. Apple is also said to be incorporating beefier batteries in the 2021 iPhone series to withstand the higher battery requirements of the new 120Hz display panel and the new 5G modem.